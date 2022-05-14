Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 14 Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer will be played in the capital city of Meghalaya on Saturday afternoon. Based on the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer invites participants who place bets on the expected performance of the archers. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and includes 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The team of archers gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game which culminates in two rounds. The result for Saturday, May 14 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Saturday’s Shillong Teer match will begin at 3:45 pm. The first round of Shillong Teer will see the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The Teer Dream number of the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 4:15 pm on the website. The final round of Saturday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4:45 pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

The Teer dream number of the second round of today’s match will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website. Winners of the first round will win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket for making correct predictions of the number of arrows hitting the target; while the correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. People who make correct predictions for both the rounds get Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

Those of you who believe in your instincts and can manage to win some money through this game, can place bets on the upcoming archery game. To do so, one can purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer available from ticket booking shops across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. Monday to Saturday participants can place their bets on the upcoming Shillong Teer games. Visit the betting shops from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

