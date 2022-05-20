Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 20 Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Meghalaya’s capital city will witness the exciting betting game of Shillong Teer inspired by the traditional sport of archery on Friday afternoon. The archery game played from Monday to Saturday is based on bets placed by participants. The bets are placed on the anticipated number of arrows that might hit the target. Winners of Friday’s game will take home monetary prizes if their predictions are correct. Those who have bought the tickets for May 20 Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer will comprise a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs. The 50 archers will showcase their performance in the two rounds of Friday’s match that will decide the fate of ticket holders. A participant can place bets on either one or both the rounds of Shillong Teer. Beginning at 3.45 pm on Friday the first round of Shillong Teer will feature 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The second round of Shillong Teer will be in session an hour later at 4.45 pm where the same number of archers will be given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The winning numbers for the first round of Friday’s Shillong Teer will be uploaded on the website at 4.15pm. Meanwhile the second round results will be revealed an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Ticket holders who win the first round of Shillong Teer will be awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while the ticket holders who win the bet in the second round will receive Rs60 for every Re1 ticket. There are times when participants correctly predict Teer Dream numbers in both rounds. In such cases they are awarded Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they bet on. Those willing to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches must visit any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya to place their bets. The betting shops are open from Monday to Saturday and their visiting hours are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

