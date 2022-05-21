Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 21 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, May 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 78, and the second round it is 75.

In a bit to persuade all the locals and youth to take interest in the traditional sport of archery, the state organises this real-time archery betting game from Monday to Saturday. To keep all the ticket holders amped up, Shillong Teer, which is held at the Polo Stadium, allows only 50 top archers from the 12 best shooting clubs to participate in the betting game.

Hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, this betting game also offers a golden opportunity for locals to try their luck and make easy money. Played in two rounds, the authorities give 30 arrows in the first round, and 20 in the next to the archers.

And when the game begins, archers will have to shoot all the arrows in just 2 minutes, while people who have bought the tickets for the lottery will guess the accurate number of arrows that will hit the target. And if your fortune shines and you made an accurate guess then you will take home amazing prizes on Saturday.

Excited to participate in the game? Well, you must make haste to purchase your lucky tickets from the state-authorised lottery shop. You can only do that from 10 AM to 3:30 PM, and you can choose your favourable tickets, as it ranges from Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

If you make an accurate guess in the starting round then you will earn Rs. 80, and doing the same in the second round will award you Rs. 60. This prize money is for the participants who own Re. 1 ticket. If you’re your fortune is gleaming this Saturday, and you can make the accurate guess in both the rounds with Re. 1 ticket, then you will go back home with Rs. 4000.

Time is limited for you to decide, as the first round will commence at 3:45 PM, and at 4:15 PM results will be declared. At 4:45 PM, next round will be initiated and at 5:15 PM, the results will be rolled out. If you are participating in today’s game then you can take a look at the results on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

