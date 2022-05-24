Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 24 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, May 24. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 13, and the second round it is 75.

The betting game, which is organised by the Meghalaya State Lottery Department from Monday to Saturday, is open to only the residents of Meghalaya. People can participate in the game by purchasing tickets worth Re 1 to Rs. 100 from the state-authorized lottery shops.

The ones who have purchased tickets for the Tuesday, May 24, game can check the result of today’s game by visiting the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department - www.meghalayateer.com

This lottery game is unique in itself as it is not based on lucky draws but on a real-time archery game, organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in the state. The lottery is based on predicting the number of arrows that might hit the target in the real archery game.

The game is played at the Polo Ground of Shillong by the 50 archers from 12 different archery groups. In order to promote the traditional sport amongst the youth of Meghalaya, the state came up with the idea of clubbing the game with legalised betting. As per the Meghalaya Lottery Department, the game is exclusively played in the state only.

Coming to the format of the game, both lottery and archery games are played in two rounds. Round 1 of the archery game starts at 3.45 pm with archers having 30 arrows to shoot in less than two minutes whereas the second round begins at 4.45 pm and archers have to shoot 20 arrows in the same time limit. The number of arrows that will hit the target in both rounds becomes the winning number of the lottery.

Prize money varies for Round 1 and Round 2 winners. Participants winning round 1 gets an amount of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought for predicting the correct number whereas, the winning amount for the second round is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. If the participant guesses the correct number for both the rounds, then prize money of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket is offered to them.

