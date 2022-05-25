Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 25 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, May 25. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 31, and the second round it is 16.

The legal archery-based betting game, Shillong Teer, will be played in the capital city of Meghalaya on Wednesday. For six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in the state. 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this game. The result for May 25’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer winning numbers will be revealed in two parts since the archery match will culminate in two rounds. The maiden round of Shillong Teer starts at 3:45 PM, results for which will be announced by 4:15 PM on the official website. The following second round will be played at 4:45 PM, results for which are declared by 5:15 pm. In the first round, a team of 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the final round, the same number of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The archers have to shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15:21 metres.

If Shillong Teer piques your interest, you can place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for Wednesday’s betting game, available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open for customers from 10 AM to 3:30 PM six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

At the time of buying the Shillong Teer ticket, customers are asked to place their bet on a number from 0 to 99. These numbers stand for the number of arrows that one thinks would hit the target during the archery match. If a ticket-holder’s prediction is correct in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. Correct predictions made in the final round, win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Make correct predictions for both the rounds and you will win Rs 4,000 for Rs 1 ticket. So, hurry now and buy a ticket for Wednesday’s Shillong Teer games.

