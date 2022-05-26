Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 26 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, May 26. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 44, and the second round it is 27.

The Shillong lottery game is organised from Monday to Saturday and is quite unique in itself as it is based on the archery sport. The participants of the May 26 game can check the lucky numbers of Thursday’s Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department, www.meghalayateer.com at 5:15 pm today.

About the game:

The Meghalaya government thought of an interesting idea to keep the traditional game of archery alive in the lives of youth. They offer monetary benefits to the people so that they feel the need to get involved in the real-time archery sport and take interest in the game.

The game is played on-ground and off-ground separately but is interconnected with the numbers. While in the game of archery, the archers hit the target with arrows, and the participants of the lottery game try to predict the number of arrows that might have touched the target.

Format of the game:

This game, as well as the archery, are played in two rounds. The first and second round begins at 3.45 pm and end at 4:45 pm respectively. In round one, the 50 archers from 12 Meghalayan clubs are given 30 arrows to shoot within a time span of two minutes. In the second round, the same group shoots 20 arrows with the same time limit. Lottery participants make a prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target before the round begins.

Winning Numbers:

The arrows that hit the target at the end of each round become the lucky number of that round. the results of both rounds are announced at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm, respectively.

Prize Money:

For predicting the correct number, the first-round winners win Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they own whereas the prize money for round two is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they have. For guessing the correct number for both rounds, participants get a chance to win Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

