Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 28 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, May 28. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 06, and the second round it is 13.

The Shillong Teer is based on the ancient sport of archery. The lottery game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday through Saturday.

Format of the game

Advertisement

Shillong Teer gathers 50 archers from 12 archery clubs. The game consists of two rounds. In round one, each archer is allotted 30 arrows to shoot in the given time of two minutes. In round two, the archers get 20 arrows each. Lottery ticket holders must guess the number of arrows that will strike the target before the start of the game.

How to participate?

If you wish to take part in the lottery, Shillong Teer tickets may be bought from any of the state’s legalised sellers. Over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking booths are operational from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. The ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100.

The number chosen by the buyer on the ticket represents the total of arrows shot by the archer that may strike the target during the match. In the first round, contestants win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they correctly answer. Ticketholders receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they correctly predict the number of arrows in the second round.

Advertisement

How to check the results?

People who purchased tickets and put bets on the first round of today’s match will receive the results by 4.15 pm. Those who purchased tickets for the second round of Shillong Teer can check their results on the official website by 5:15 pm. The second round begins half an hour after the first round’s results are released.

People who are participating in May 29 game can check the result at the official website of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department -www.meghalayateer.com - at 5.15 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.