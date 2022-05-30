Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 30 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, May 30. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 68, and the second round it is 19.

Later, 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate in Monday’s Shillong Teer game. The results of this match will be made available on the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

The match is scheduled to be played in two rounds at the Polo ground of the state. The first one is to begin at 3:45 pm, while the second will start at 4:45 pm. Results of the game are announced every half an hour after the respective rounds are over, which means, the results of the first round are declared by 4:15 pm and the results for the second round by 5:15 pm.

About the game:

In the first round, a team of 50 archers goes down on the field and shoots 30 arrows each at the target. Whereas in the last round, the same number of archers try to hit the bullseye with 20 arrows each. Archers have to shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15:21 metres.

If you’re wondering how you would earn profits from this game, then read here:

The profits that you earn through this game depend upon your predictions. Basically, you have to place bets on the number of arrows that you think the archers can manage to hit on the target.

When you will go to purchase the Shillong Teer tickets, you’ll be asked to place a bet on a number ranging between 0-99. You will win only if your chosen number matches the number of arrows that hit the target.

Following a correct prediction in the first round, you win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. Correct prediction in the second round would get you to win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket. Moreover, accurate predictions for both rounds can make you win Rs 4,000 for Rs 1 ticket.

The tickets for Shillong Teer’s game are easily available at over 5,000 booking counters across Meghalaya. Be a part of Monday’s match by purchasing the tickets for it.

