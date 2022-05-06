Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 6 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Friday, May 6. The lucky number for the first round of game is 53, and for the second round it is 86.

The betting game, legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, is played from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The game includes archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who play the game in two rounds. The result for the Friday, May 6, archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of Shillong Teer, starting at 3.45 pm, will witness each of the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The winning number of the first round will be announced at 4.15 pm on the official website. The culminating round of today’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45 pm. Archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target in this round.

The winning number for the final round of Friday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website. If correct, predicting the number of arrows hitting the target will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round; while the correct predictions made in the final round bring in winnings of Rs 60 for a Re 1 ticket.

Those interested in making some money through this game, can place their bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer. The tickets for upcoming Shillong Teer games are available from state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the districts of Meghalaya.

Participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. Visit the betting shops from 10 am to 3:30 pm to place your bets.

