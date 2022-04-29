Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer Games

Meghalaya Lottery department will host archery based betting game, Shillong Teer today. The department organises Shillong Teer to attract locals and youth to start taking interest in the traditional sport of archery. Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Held in two rounds, the betting tournament starts at 3:45 pm which allows only 50 archers to participate in the game. These archers come from 12 professional shooting clubs in the state.

Hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer gives opportunity to people to try their luck through the betting game, offering them a chance to make easy money.

In the preliminary round, 50 archers are handed over 30 arrows in the starting round and 20 arrows are handed out in the next one. The archers have to shoot all the arrows at the target, in less than two minutes. People who have bought the tickets for the betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that will most likely reach the target.

If you wish to participate in the lottery game, you must purchase your ticket from any lottery ticket selling shops which have been authorised by the state. These shops remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. You have a number of options to choose from, depending on your budget, as the ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100.

All Re 1 ticket holders will take home Rs 80 for guessing the accurate number of arrows in the first round. In the next one, the correct guesses will guide the bettors to win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. But, if an one wins in both the rounds, they take home Rs 4000 for every Re 1 bet they make.

The first round begins at 3:45 pm and its results are rolled out by 4:15 pm. The next round will start at 4:45 pm and the results are made available by 5:15 pm, on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

