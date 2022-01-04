Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer Result for Januray 4: Check Details

Meghalaya state lottery department will be organising the much-anticipated betting game of Shillong Teer this Tuesday. Inspired by the traditional sport of archery prevalent in the state, the game is played from Monday to Saturday where the winners take home monetary prizes given they correctly predict the number of arrows that hit the target.

Those who have bought the ticket for the January 4 Shillong Teer archery match, can take a look at list of results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

Shillong Teer involves a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The archers participate in the game and take aim at the target during the two rounds of the game.

The ticket-holders are asked to place their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in one or both rounds of Shillong Teer. During the first round of Shillong Teer which begins at 3.45 pm, archers are given 30 arrows each. The results for the first round are shared on the official website at 4.15 pm. The second, which begins at 4.45 pm, witnesses 50 archers shooting 20 arrows each at the target. The results for the second round are uploaded on the website at 5.15 pm.

Those who win the first round of Shillong Teer are awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while those winning the second round get Rs60 for every Re1 ticket. In case a participant emerges victorious in both the rounds, Shillong Teer organisers award them Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they bet. Those who plan on participating in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer can do so by purchasing the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the timing to visit them is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

