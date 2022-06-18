Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Results for June 18 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, June 18. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 08, and the second round it is 62.

Shillong Teer is an intriguing betting game hosted at the Polo Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital city. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Association and its objective is to encourage individuals to participate in traditional sports by providing them with an easy way to make money. In this game, 50 professional archers from the 12 most prestigious shooting clubs participate.

Except on Sundays, Shillong Teer is held every day. The game consists of two rounds. Archers are given 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round, with the purpose of striking all of the arrows in two minutes. The objective of the participants is to guess the exact number of arrows that will strike the target.

Advertisement

If Saturday happens to be your lucky day, then let’s end this week by winning amazing prize money. All you have to do is, correctly guess the number of arrows that reach the target, and you could win a large sum of money.

To try your luck, you must purchase your lucky tickets between 10 AM and 3:30 PM from any state-authorised lottery ticket seller. Shillong Teer tickets range in price from Re 1 to Rs.100, providing you with a wide range of options. If a Re 1 ticket holder accurately predicts the number of arrows that hit the target in the first round, they can earn up to R .80 and if they do it again in the second round, they might win up to Rs 60. They can earn Rs 4000 by correctly predicting the numbers in both rounds.

Round one will start at 3:45 PM, the results for which will be revealed at 4:15 PM, followed by round two, which will start at 4:45 PM and the results for this round will be announced at 5:15 PM. If you are interested in participating and possibly winning some quick cash, now is the time to get tickets.

Advertisement

Following are the steps to check the game’s result:

Step 1: Keep an eye on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department or tap on this link https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the Shillong Teer June 18 result. Click on that.

Advertisement

Step 3: Match your lottery ticket number with the ones that are present on the screen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.