Shillong Teer Result 2022: Check Results for June 21 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, June 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 95, and the second round it is 28.

The Shillong Teer betting game is an opportunity for the locals to earn significant profits by purchasing minimal tickets ranging between Rs 1 and Rs 100. If you become a participant in Tuesday’s match, then you can view the results on the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

The purpose of this game is to keep the youth of the state interested in the traditional sport of archery. Unlike other lottery games, Shillong Teer is a live event. 12 best archery clubs that are the members of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association form the basis of this game.

Advertisement

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. The first one begins at 3:45 PM in which 50 archers get 30 arrows to shoot at the target. The results of this round are announced by 4:15 PM. The second round begins at 4:45 PM and this time archers get 20 arrows to shoot. The results of this round are announced by 5:15 PM. In each round, only two minutes of time is given to the archers to shoot all the arrows.

You must be wondering how ticket holders win profits from this game. Actually, before a match is started, ticket holders are asked to guess the number of arrows that will hit the target. Their correct prediction makes them win decent money.

In round one, a ticket bearer can obtain Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. In round 2, a Re 1 ticket can make a person win Rs 60. If a contestant accurately predicts the numbers in both rounds, he or she can earn Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

Tickets for the upcoming Shillong Teer game can be purchased from any state-authorized ticket selling shop. These outlets remain open from Monday to Saturday till 3:30 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.