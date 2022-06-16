SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, June 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 12, and the second round it is 94.

The traditional sport of Meghalaya (archery) is played all weekdays besides Sunday. 50 archers from the 12 shooting clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association showcase their skills at the polo ground in Shillong. Ticket holders of today’s match will be able to view the results by visiting the official website, www.meghalayateer.com, once announced.

If you haven’t bought the tickets for Thursday’s game, then you must grab them from a nearby state-authorised ticket-selling shop. The closing time of all shops is 3:30 pm.

In case you did not know, there are two rounds in the game. In the initial round, the archers have 30 arrows to shoot at the target kept 15:21 metres away. In round 2, archers get 20 arrows to shoot from the same distance. A time limit of 2 minutes is given to shoot all the arrows in each round.

The first round of Shillong Teer is held at 3:45 pm and the result for it are declared at 4:15 pm. Next round of the game begins at 4:45 pm and its results are announced at 5:15 pm.

Ticket bearers while purchasing the tickets are asked to predict the number of arrows that will hit the target. If their predictions are correct for a particular round or both rounds they win profits.

Participants who guess the correct numbers in the first round take away Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Those who make a correct guess in the second round get to win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Whereas the ones who accurately predict the exact number of arrows that hit the target in both rounds, win Rs 4,000 all at once.

