Shimla: 5-year-old Child Carried Off by Leopard on Diwali Night

A five-year-old child has been carried off by a leopard from the courtyard of the kid’s home in Shimla’s Lalpani.

According to reports, the tragic incident happened when the child was burning firecrackers on Diwali. While the child’s body could not be recovered, traces of his blood have been found in the nearby forest. Shimla DFO Ravi Shankar has confirmed the incident, stating that the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Local Councillor Jagjit Singh Bagga said that he received information around 8 pm that the child named, Yograj, had been carried off by the leopard. He had informed the police at around 11 pm, he added. According to him, it was not confirmed whether the animal was a leopard or not. Reports state that the forest department team had also reached the spot after a tip-off about the incident.

According to reports, the family resides in Arki, which falls under the Solan district of Himachal. They have been living in the low down tail of the Old Bus Stand of Shimla for the last 25 years.

The child’s mother told the police that she was in the kitchen when the incident took place. The kid was in the courtyard bursting crackers but went quiet all of a sudden. When the family realized he had gone missing, they searched a lot but couldn’t find anything. Shimla DFO said that the forest department team is searching for the child. A cage has been installed in the forest to catch the leopard.

Instances of a leopard attacking children are not new in Shimla. A few months back in August, an eight-year-old girl was killed by a leopard, and her remains were found in the forest.

