6 Days After Leopard Killed 5-year-old In Shimla, There's Still No Trace Of It

A five-year-old boy, Yograj, was dragged by a leopard in Shimla’s Down Dale area on Diwali night. While the police and forest department were able to find the remains of Yograj within 45 hours of the unfortunate incident, there’s been no trace of the leopard who killed him. It’s been more than six days since the incident and the authorities are still empty-handed.

However, the forensic reports of the sample taken by police have not come yet, but the leopard’s hair has been confirmed in the post mortem report. After identification, the police handed over Yograj’s body to relatives.

The Wildlife Department is waiting for the forensic report to declare the leopard a man-eater but at the same time, they are also sitting with a track camera and cage for the last six days. Till now, the team has installed more than 15 trap cameras in the forests of Down Dale, Fagli, and Dhobi Ghat but to no avail.

The department has put up hoardings and boards to spread awareness among the people living in the area. The boards warn people to keep their surroundings clean.

However, the people of the area are saying that these days a female leopard is seen with her baby in the area and that the two can be dangerous. The people want the wildlife department to either capture or kill the man-eating leopard.

A similar incident happened in the Kanlog area of the city a few months ago and it has led to many questioning the department’s work. It has become difficult for people living close to the forest to leave their houses. CPI(M) workers went to Down Dale on Wednesday to meet the Child’s relatives.

