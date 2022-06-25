Shimla Water Shortage Reminiscent of 2018 Crisis, Authorities Blame Leaking Pipes

Four years since its worst-ever water crisis in 2018, residents of Shimla are yet again facing hardship as the Himachal Pradesh capital is grappling with a severe shortage for over a fortnight now.

Less rainfall, huge inflow of tourists and leaking pipes in the water distribution network are being blamed.

Even as the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) claimed that water was being supplied on alternate days, residents of several localities of the city, including Tutu and Kaithu, alleged they were getting water supply once in three-four days.

The shortage of the vital resource has triggered a political blame game, with the Congress and the CPM attributing the current situation to mismanagement by the authorities.

Outgoing SJPNL Managing Director and CEO Dr Dharmendra Gill told .

