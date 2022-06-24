India Successfully Flight-tests VL-SRSAM Missile System from Navy Ship Off Odisha Coast

India on Friday successfully flight-tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, an official statement said. The VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, the statement said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on the success of the mission. “Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats, he tweeted.

The flight path of the vehicle along with the health parameters were monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Navy using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, according to the statement. The launch was conducted against a high speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged, it said. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, too, appreciated the Navy and DRDO for their efforts. The development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy, he said.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the secretary of Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO, complimented the teams involved in carrying out the operation. He said that the weapon system will prove to be a force-multiplier for the Indian Navy and is another milestone towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

