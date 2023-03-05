‘Ship Stay Dogs to Assam Slaughter Houses’: Maha MLA’s Bizzare Suggestion Draws Ire

A seemingly casual statement made by Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party Bacchu Kadu reeked insensitivity and drew widespread ire. He made a bizarre remark urging the state government to ship stay dogs to Assam where they would fetch a ‘good price’.

“In a bid to control the rising stray dog population, we should consider shipping some of the dogs to Assam where they could fetch a good price of up to ₹8,000," Kadu said adding that these dogs would be killed and used as meat by slaughter houses.

The MLA made the statement while speaking in the state assembly. He reportedly suggested that this plan should be implemented first in one city as an experimental project.

The statement was immediately condemned by animal rights groups who called for action against the MLA.

Just last week, Jharkhand BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan made a similar ‘suggestion’ to ‘deal’ with the stay dogs issue. Narayan said, “If the government cannot find a solution to the problem, call the people of Nagaland and the problem will go away."

The BJP MLA from Bokaro made the statement while addressing the state assembly. He claimed that around 300 people arrive every day at the dog bite centre in Ranchi alone.

