'Shivling' at Gyanvapi: Supreme Court Indefinitely Extends Interim Protection Orders of Area

The Supreme Court on Friday extended indefinitely the interim protection for the area where a “Shivling" was found at the disputed site of Gyanvapi in Varanasi.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha further allowed the Hindu parties to approach the Varanasi district judge for consolidation of the lawsuits which had been filed concerning the Gyanvapi disputes.

The Supreme Court has also directed the Hindu parties to file their replies within three weeks on the appeal by the management committee of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which has challenged the Allahabad high court order appointing a commissioner to carry out a survey at the site.

On Thursday, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain had mentioned the instant issue before the Chief Justice of India-led bench for an urgent hearing, because the earlier order dated May 17, granting interim protection for eight weeks to the area and the “Shivling", was to expire on November 12.

Advertisement

Jain submitted before the court that the area needed to remain protected and this would call for an order extending the protection order. The top court allowed the request and proceeded to list the case for Friday and passed an extension order of protection.

On May 13, a Varanasi local court had then ordered the district magistrate to seal the place where the “Shivling" had been found. The court also placed personal responsibilities on the district magistrate, police commissioner, and CRPF commandant of the city to protect and secure the sealed place.

On May 17, the top court upheld the Varanasi court’s order but modified it to the extent that the local court’s direction in any manner will not restrain the access of Muslims to the mosque or use of it for performing prayers and religious activities.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to issue directions for maintaining the status quo on the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex at Varanasi.

Advertisement

The court had refused to pass an interim order to put on hold the process of inspection, the conduct of videography, and the collection of evidence regarding the alleged existence of Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Read all the Latest India News here