Shivling Discovered During Excavation Near Mainaguri Jalpesh Temple in West Bengal

A two-and-a-half-feet Shivling or Shiva Lingam was discovered during an excavation near Jalpesh Temple, Mainaguri in the Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. The incident has spread excitement in the area. The land was being excavated to build a market complex. The Shivling is two feet wide and weighs about 120 kg.

Besides the Shivling, a bell is also discovered from the underground. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, people from all over gathered in the area and started puja after cleaning the Shivling. Girindranath Deb, secretary of the Jalpesh Temple Board of Trustees, said they thought the discovery of the Shivling from the ground is a good sign. He said the Shivling would be placed inside the Jalpesh temple.

Former member of Mainaguri Panchayat Samiti and lawyer Shiv Shankar Dutta has demanded that the Shivaling should be handed over to the Archaeological Department. The Archaeological Department has been told to continue digging into that place further.

Advertisement

(Reported by Santanu Kar)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.