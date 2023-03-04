Home » News » India » 'Shivling' of Ancient Temple Damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

'Shivling' of Ancient Temple Damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the 'shivling' with a hammer

PTI

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 13:26 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused. (Shutterstock)

The ‘shivling’ of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district’s Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

He was identified using footage from the temple’s CCTV cameras.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 04, 2023, 13:26 IST
