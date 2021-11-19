Shocking Video From Rajasthan's Barmer Shows JCB Machine Trying to Mow Down Woman

A video from Rajasthan’s Barmer district has created a sensation among people. The viral video shows a man sitting inside a JCB machine, trying to mow down a woman, while she, in her defence, threw stones and bricks at the vehicle. The incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of the Baytu police station in the Barmer district.

According to local police, the matter is related to a dispute between two groups over a piece of land. One of the parties started attacking the woman with a JCB, alleging he had occupied the land.

After the video of the assault on the woman went viral on social media, the police have started their investigation by registering a case on behalf of both the parties at Baytu police station. But as of now, no arrest has been made in the case.

Advertisement

Speaking regarding the entire incident, Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava stated that a case has been registered and investigation is currently underway.

However, the police mentioned that the incident is said to be 4-5 days old, to be accurate it occurred on November 13. And only after the video went viral on social media, 2 cases were registered by the police in the matter.

“Both the parties are related to each other. There is a dispute between both parties regarding the ownership of the plot. The police are also investigating the viral video by including it in the investigation. Both the parties and the people associated with them have been questioned," Deepak Bhargava said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.