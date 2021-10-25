Shooter Arrested in Connection With Murder of Patna Model, Another One Still At Large

Mona Rai, a famous model from Patna, was shot on October 12 this year. After battling for her life for five days, she finally breathed her last on October 17. Now, it has come to light that the shooting was ordered by the wife of a builder with whom Rai was allegedly having an affair. According to reports, the closeness between Rai and her husband, who had gifted the former a piece of land and a flat, infuriated the builder’s wife.

Incensed by the affair, she gave a contract killer Rs. 5 lakh to kill Mona. This was revealed when the Patna Police raided Bhagwatipur in Udwantnagar of Arrah and arrested shooter Bhim Yadav.

Advertisement

The second shooter is still absconding. Speaking to the media, Patna police revealed that the builder’s wife had warned her husband several times against carrying on with the affair, but he paid no heed. If sources are to be believed, the deal was settled at Rs 5 lakh and an amount of Rs. 70000 was already paid to Bhim Yadav.

On October 12, the day Mona Rai was shot at, her builder boyfriend had visited her. Late at night, when the police raided the builder’s house, several illegal liquor bottles were discovered. After arresting the builder in the illicit liquor case, the police chanced upon the mobile number of the criminal Bhim. The police traced his location from the mobile number, after which they raided Arrah and arrested Bhima.

Model Mona Rai’s maternal uncle is a resident of Arrah, while her in-laws reside in Bikramganj, Rohtas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.