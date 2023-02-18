A 17-year-old boy held by the Delhi Police had bragged about his crimes and involvement with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi on Instagram and was allegedly inspired by the 2007 Bollywood movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, reports said on Saturday.

The minor was allegedly involved in shootings and robberies in Delhi and used to brag about his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to instil fear in his rivals, police said on Friday. Posts on his Instagram accounts revealed details about his criminal activities; each was marked with the relevant IPC section as suffix such as 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder).

The apprehended minor belonged to a gang of teenagers who allegedly fired upon innocent people to assert their dominance in the area and gain notoriety, officials told ANI.

Advertisement

Special commissioner (crime) Ravinder Yadav said the teen tried to take advantage of lax rules for criminal activities of minors.

“By bragging in advance on Instagram about the crimes he planned to commit, the boy was trying to establish his dominance in the northeast Delhi region, and draw the attention of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang," said Yadav. Lawrence Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Officials said the gang, led by minors, were involved in a shooting and robbery on February 13. The group had opened fire at a passerby to assert dominance in the area, robbed a scooty and fled the spot. They also planned to kill an individual as he had beat up a member and recorded the incident on the phone. A post regarding the plans was also retrieved from social media.

The police launched technical and human surveillance in the Shiv Vihar area. The accused tried to flee the police from the spot. However, one of the gang members was caught and two other managed to escape, officials said.

Advertisement

According to a report by NDTV, the accused, who had dropped out after Class 7, attempted to challenge the police. He was influenced by the 2007 Bollywood action thriller movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and its character played by actor Vivek Oberoi based on dreaded gangster Maya Dolas, officials said.

The apprehended juvenile was also accused of killing Himanshu Sapat on November 15, 2021, in the Karawal Nagar Police Station area.

Advertisement

A resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni, he was apprehended and sent to an observation home and his associate was sent to Judicial Custody. The Juvenile Justice board has disposed of the case against the juvenile, but the case against the major co-accused is pending trial.

Read all the Latest India News here