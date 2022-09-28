Short Course on Making IED, 'Mission 2047' CD & Unaccounted Cash: Pan-India PFI Raids Reveal Sinister Plot

Course material on how to make an IED, brochure and CD related to ‘Mission 2047’ to make India an Islamic state, and wads of unaccounted cash were among the incriminating evidence recovered during the pan-India, multi-agency raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI), an outlawed terror outfit which was banned by the government late on Tuesday for five years following the second round of crackdown against its leaders.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over 100 of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification claimed.

Sharing details of recoveries during the raids, sources told CNN-News18 that a document titled ‘A short course on how to make IEDs using easily available materials’ was recovered from PFI leader Ahmed Beg Nadwi in UP. Along with this, a brochure and CD related to ‘Mission 2047’ was seized from the possession of the vice-president of PFI Maharashtra; PE training material was found at the house of state president, PFI Maharashtra; huge amount of undocumented cash was recovered from PFI leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; document on making IEDs using easily available materials, pen drives containing videos related to ISIS, Gajwa-e-Hind etc. was seized from UP PFI leadership; Lowrance handheld Marine radio sets were found from Tamil Nadu PFI leadership.

DUBIOUS LINKS

OMA Salam, PFI chairman, is presently under suspension from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and undergoing departmental enquiry for his unauthorised travel abroad and also holding the post of PFI chairman while being a government employee. A diary recovered by ED from Salam’s close associate M Mohammed Ismail revealed about a dark plot to “create a civil war-like situation" in India.

Nazarudheen Ealamaram, National Secretary of PFI has ten cases registered against him under different sections since 2009. P Koya, National executive Council member of PFI was a committed SIMI leader and an Ansar during 1978-79. He was also involved in creating a divide between Gujjars and Malis of Rajasthan. He along with EM Abdul Rahiman, vice president of PFI was privately hosted by IHH, an Al-Qaida linked Turkish charity organisation.

EM Abdul Rahiman was the All India General Secretary of SIMI in 1984 and was also associated with Karuna Foundation, a pro-SIMI organisation. Anis Ahmed, General Secretary of PFI openly supported and praised Hamas, an international terrorist organisation.

The recoveries have raised questions over the intentions of PFI leaders and further crackdown is expected on the now-banned outfit.

