Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala Lodged Separately in Tihar's Cell No. 4, Every Movement Being Monitored

Aaftab Poonawala — accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — has been sent to a 13-day judicial custody and will be kept under round-the-clock camera surveillance in Tihar Jail.

In a separate cell, Aaftab will be kept under Tihar Jail Number 4, which is for first time offenders. “Further, jail authorities will also keep an eye on him… Aftab will not be able to do much movement in the jail, there will be a ban on his exit from the cell for some time," the authorities said.

A security guard will be stationed outside his cell, according to India Today. Apart from this, food will be served to the accused only in the presence of police personnel.

He has currently been sent to the custody for 13 days by a Delhi court while the police have initiated the legal process for production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

This comes his polygraphy test went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Aaftab may have anticipated the questions and rehearsed how to answer the experts during the test, an investigator said.

According to a report, a cop said Aaftab started coughing soon after the electrodes were attached to him to disrupt the readings. “Due to his coughing, the readings went haywire and we couldn’t decide whether he was telling the truth or manipulating the test," the report claimed.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

