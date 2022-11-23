Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's Polygraph Underway, to Go On for 2 Days; Blood Stains Found Under Tiles in Delhi Flat, Sent for DNA Test

Shraddha Murder Case Updates: The polygraph test of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala- who allegedly killed his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body- began on Tuesday evening, and may go on for a day or two as the process is time-consuming, a senior FSL official said. The investigators have also found more evidence, including blood stains in the Chharapur flat that Shraddha and Aaftab shared.

The Delhi Police took Aaftab to the Delhi Rohini area for the test on Tuesday evening where the proceedings of the polygraph test began with pre-med and scientific sessions. After the polygraph, the police are likely to go ahead with Aaftab’s narco analysis, which was permitted by the court last week.

Earlier in the day, Poonawala told a Delhi court, which extended his police remand by four days, that he acted in the “heat of the moment" and that it was not “deliberate", according to Abinash Kumar, the lawyer representing the accused. Kumar later said after speaking to Poonawala that he “never confessed in the court that he killed Walkar".

Advertisement

Here are the latest developments in the Shraddha Walker Murder Case:

Questionnaire prepared for Aaftab’s Narco Test: Sources told news agency PTI that a questionnaire has been prepared for the polygraph test so that the sequence of events in the gruesome killing can be ascertained.

Police hoping to locate more evidence after polygraph: Police have not found Walkar’s severed head and other body parts and are hoping to find clues to recover key evidence, including the murder weapon, that could firm up their case.

Aaftab said he disposed of the murder weapon in Gurgaon forest: Sources said that during the police questioning, the accused told investigators that he dumped the weapon and tools, used to chop Walkar’s body into 35 pieces, at the DLF Phase III forest area in Gurgaon after May.

Advertisement

Aaftab’s polygraph test may take 2-3 days: A senior FSL official said that the process of the polygraph test is time taking and it may go on for a day or even two, depending upon how it proceeds. “We have initiated the process for conducting the polygraph test. A questionnaire is also set and will be asked. The duration of the test also depends on how many breaks are taken during the procedure," he added.

Advertisement

Poonawala’s police remand extended: At the end of his five-day police custody, Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla, who extended his custody by four more days. Police sought extension of his custody on the grounds that more body parts and weapons can be recovered based on disclosures made by him.

Police recover Poonawala’s rough site plan used to dispose of Walkar’s body: Police informed the court that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search and custodial interrogation, adding the accused will also be required to connect the chain of events in the crime.

Advertisement

Aaftab says he killed Shraddha in ‘heat of the moment’: “Do you know what you have done?" the judge asked Poonawala, said his legal aid counsel Abinash Kumar, narrating the proceedings. “And he said everything happened in the heat of the moment, and it was not deliberate," the defence counsel told PTI.

Poonawala appeared confident after extension of his remand: The defence counsel said that he spoke to Poonawala for “five-seven minutes today".

Advertisement

“When I spoke to him in the morning, he appeared relaxed and was very confident. He did not show any signs of aggressiveness," he said. The lawyer said when he asked Poonawala if he is able to follow the legal proceedings in the case and if he was satisfied with the defence, he replied in the affirmative. “He has never confessed in the court of law that he killed Walkar," Kumar told PTI.

Police find blood stains in Poonawala’s bathroom: According to police sources, important clues have been found from the bathroom tiles of Poonawala’s flat here after a forensic team broke the bathroom tiles and found blood stains on them. The recovered tiles have been sent for DNA examination to ascertain whether those blood stains are of Walkar and the report is expected within two weeks.

Police hoping to conduct Poonawala’s narco analysis in four days: “We will try to conduct the narco and polygraph tests within four days. Multiple agencies have been working on the case and we will file a collective report in the court. The charge sheet will be filed on the basis of forensic evidence," said a senior official.

“We have to join the dots on the evidence collected so far. We cannot conclude the investigation based on the confession by the accused," they added.

Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer probe to CBI: Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs a PIL that sought directions to transfer the Walkar murder investigation from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), terming it a ‘publicity interest litigation’.

How Poonawala Killed Shraddha Walkar: Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder occurred in May.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here