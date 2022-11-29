Shraddha Murder Case: BSF Deployed Outside Forensic Science Laboratory After Attack on Police Van Carrying Aaftab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday were deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi’s Rohini area after a vehicle carrying Aaftab Poonawala— accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — was attacked by armed men.

Around 6:45 pm on Monday, Aafatb was being taken for his polygraph test to the FSL lab when a group of armed men, some carrying swords, gathered around the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

The police van carrying him was stopped by a car that overtook it. Around 15 people were behind the attack, and two men were detained by the Delhi Police.

In purported video of the incident, a police personnel could be seen pulling out his service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords.

In one of the clips, a few attackers claimed that they belonged to a right-wing group.

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta reacted to the incident saying, “whatever these activists have done is by reacting to their personal feelings. The whole country got to know how Poonawala cut a Hindu girl into pieces."

“The organisation does not support anything which is against the Constitution. We believe in the law," he added.

A case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station in connection with the incident.

Other developments in the case

Aaftab’s polygraph sessions may continue today: FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta on Monday said Aaftab’s polygraph sessions might continue on Tuesday as well. “Only after the polygraph tests are concluded, can one proceed with the narco analysis," he said. Earlier it was revealed that Aaftab used to do drugs, and was also connected to supplying them.

Police recover Knife: Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Police also recovered a ring that belonged to the victim, which Aaftab allegedly gave to another woman, they said. “The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar’s body has been recovered by police," a source said.

Aaftab kept on “suicide watch" in Tihar: Tihar jail PRO Dheeraj Mathur said Aaftab is in lodged in jail number 4. When he came, his health check-up was done and there were no issues, he said. He has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring. He has been kept on a “suicide watch" after he was sent to a 13-day judicial custody by the Delhi Court.

24-7 Surveillance in Jail: Aaftab has been sent to a 13-day judicial custody and will be kept under round-the-clock camera surveillance in Tihar Jail. Further, jail authorities will also keep an eye on him… Aftab will not be able to do much movement in the jail, there will be a ban on his exit from the cell for some time," the authorities said.

