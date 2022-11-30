Police May Seek Court Nod to Conduct Brain Mapping on Aaftab If Narco Test Proves Inconclusive

As information pertaining to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case continues to unfold, the Delhi police on Wednesday said that they may conduct accused Aaftab Poonawala’s brain mapping in circumstances if his polygraph and narco analysis results are inconclusive.

Talking to the Times of India, a police source said that the team may move the court to carry out a brain mapping of Poonawala. This comes a day after officials of the Forensic Science laboratory in Rohini conducted a few sessions of narco-analysis, leaving the major sessions for December 1.

How Does Brain Mapping Work?

The brain map also known as a neuro map is an important tool that is used to evaluate one’s brainwaves and identify opportunities to improve communication between various regions of the brain. The brain map is able to capture a window of brain activity, analyze the data, and create a visual representation of each lobe of the brain and each specific brain wave.

In order to carry out our brain mapping, the subject is made to wear a headband with sensors to measure electrical brain responses. A brain fingerprinting device that uses an electroencephalogram is deployed to study the electrical behavior of the human brain, including the experience of a crime and the involvement of a person.

Notably, brain mapping is completely non-invasive and does not require any chemicals or drugs to be injected into the subject as opposed to in narco analysis. However, court permission along with the subject’s permission is needed for the test to be conducted.

Aaftab Shows No Remorse in Polygraph Test

The polygraph test of accused Aaftab has been concluded. As per the police, during the five sessions of the polygraph test, the accused showed no remorse while accepting his crime. During the test, the accused also confessed that he had chopped and dumped Shraddha’s body parts into the jungle, however, the police say that several discrepancies regarding the weapons used to chop off the body and the places where the body parts were disposed of have been determined.

Cops mentioned that Aaftab also confirmed dating several women. According to cops, Aaftab behaved normally during the polygraph session and told cops that he has already informed them about how he killed Shraddha to the cops.

Aaftab was brought to Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) Delhi office on Tuesday amid high security, for his polygraph test, a day after he was attacked by weapon-wielding people outside the laboratory.

Aaftab Gifted Shraddha’s Ring to Psychiatrist Girlfriend

Talking to the investigating officers, Aaftab’s new girlfriend revealed on Wednesday that the accused gave her several gifts including a ring and perfume. Aaftab met her through the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’, police said. “He always seemed very normal and caring," she told the police.

The woman, who is currently undergoing counseling, revealed she had no idea Shraddha’s body parts were kept there when she entered the Chhatarpur residence, according to news agency ANI. According to some reports, Aaftab gifted her a ring on October 12, that originally belonged to Shraddha.

The new girlfriend also informed the police that she had come to Aaftab’s flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha’s murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. She said, “Aaftab never looked scared. He often used to tell me about his Mumbai home."

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

Meanwhile, the narco-analysis to be held on December 1 will focus on questions related to the disposal of weapons, Shraddha’s mobile phone, the reason why he dismembered the body into 35 pieces, and whether it was a planned murder in order to safeguard a secret, the police noted.

