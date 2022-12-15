Home » News » India » Major Headway in Shraddha Murder Case as Dad's DNA Matches with Bones Found in Delhi Forest

Major Headway in Shraddha Murder Case as Dad's DNA Matches with Bones Found in Delhi Forest

Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused

December 15, 2022

Macabre and salacious facts of the case have brought into focus the heart-wrenching plight of women who face violence at the hands of those they trust the most (News18)
The 12 bone pieces recovered in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area have been matched with samples of Shraddha Walkar’s father, a report by news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused.

“The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father," a source was quoted.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The report of Poonawala’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Over 20 teams of Delhi police with more than 200 policemen along with experts from the forensic science laboratory, Delhi, are searching for evidences, scientific, technical, and physical, to be able to corroborate it with Poonawala’s confession and prove him the murderer.

The police also wrote to telecom companies to trace the locations of Walkar and Poonawala’s cellphones before the said date of the murder, May 18. Police have also contacted some social networking sites to get details of Walkar’s profiles, to the banks in which she managed accounts, and some messaging platforms have also been asked to share chats of both Poonawala and Walkar with their contacts during that period.

(details to follow)

December 15, 2022
December 15, 2022
