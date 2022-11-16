Aaftab Had Googled Dehradun Murder, A Case With Eerie Parallels – Chopping, Reel Inspired, Fridge & More

With each passing day, new shocking developments are coming to the fore in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The recent update on the horrific case, which shook the entire country, was that accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla had googled about the 2010 Anupama Gulati murder case before brutally killing his live-in partner in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days. He was inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’ to commit the heinous crime.

According to NDTV, police have said that Poonawala’s internet search history shows he read about the 12-year-old Anupama Gulati murder case, in which her husband sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them before dumping them over several days.

According to police, Poonawala google search history also revealed that he looked for the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy. Police have seized the electronic gadgets of Aftab and they will be checked thoroughly.

The two horrific murders have several aspects in common. According to the experts, the cases not only reveal the brutality of the killers but also the fact that the murders were premeditated and not committed in a fit of rage.

Former Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police GS Martolia, during whose tenure the Anupam Gulati murder case was uncovered, told news agency PTI that people who commit murders in such a manner cannot be considered “normal". “In my entire career, I had never come across a case like this where the killer perpetrated such brutal atrocities on the dead body," Martolia said on Tuesday, adding that such murders do not happen out of the blue. Signals begin to manifest in the form of quarrels and acts of domestic violence.

SIMILARITIES BETWEEN BOTH CASES

It is to be noted here that the killers in both - Shraddha Walkar and Anupama Gulati murder cases - did not just use a saw to chop the body but also used a fridge or a deep freezer to hide the pieces and the foul smell.

Just as Poonawala kept going to Chhatarpur’s forest area at night to dispose the body parts, Anupama’s husband Rajesh Gulati went to the Mussoorie diversion on Rajpur Road for days to dump them in a drain.

In both cases, the killers were clever enough to not let any of their neighbours get a wind of the crime for months.

Anupama’s husband misled her family and friends by sending them messages from her mail ID. Poonawala kept updating Walkar’s social media status for weeks.

How both cases unfolded?

Anupama was killed on October 17, 2010, but it came to light on December 12, 2010. It came to the fore when her brother lodged a police complaint after having failed to make contact with his sister for several days.

In Shraddha Walkar’s case, a friend informed her brother about her phone being not reachable after which her father approached the police and lodged a missing complaint.

Anupama’s husband is serving a life sentence.

Delhi Police Seeks Narco Test of Aaftab

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Poonawala. A senior official said on Wednesday that police are yet to get permission from the court. “We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said. Call centre employee

Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis. The probe team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

Meanwhile, another official said that Poonawala had appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when Manikpur police in Maharashtra called him for questioning earlier this month after a missing person’s complaint was filed when Walkar was not traceable.

Speaking to news agency PTI, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil said, “Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both the times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face. We questioned him at the police station in Delhi also for hours, but never get suspicious about him.

(with inputs from PTI)

