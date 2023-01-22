Shraddha Walkar Murder: Delhi Police List Over 100 Witnesses in 3000-page Draft Chargesheet Against Aaftab

Around 8 months ago, 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, gory details of which left the entire country aghast. Terrifying developments kept coming to the fore that revealed how the accused strangled Shraddha to death in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on May 18 last year, then cut the body into several pieces and spread them across the Mehrauli forest area.

On Sunday, fresh developments said that the Delhi Police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet against Poonawala. Apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet, said sources.

A mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli has been sent for testing. Earlier, the police accused Aaftab of giving misleading answers to questions. During preliminary investigation, Shraddha’s last location was found to be in Delhi.

The Delhi police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end, an ANI report said. According to sources, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar met Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police chief Madhukar Pandey and demanded action against the policemen who apparently did not act swiftly on two complaints.

According to Vikas, Shraddha had filed a complaint with the Tulinj police in 2020 accusing Poonawala of abusing and assaulting her, while he himself had approached the Manikpur police after his daughter went missing last year.

Both police stations, which come under the jurisdiction of the MBVV, did not act on the complaints quickly, he had alleged earlier, a PTI report said.

Notably, the police on January 4 said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi’s Mehrauli matched with Shraddha’s.

