Shraddha Walkar-like Murder: Rajasthan Man Kills Married Girlfriend, Chops Body and Dumps

The accused told police that he had thrown the victim's body parts in a well near Derva village

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 23:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The dismembered body parts are still being recovered even after 25 days. (File photo: PTI)
A man allegedly murdered his girlfriend who was already married, chopped her body into parts and dumped them at several locations in Rajasthan’s Nagaur. The case is a grim reminder of Delhi’s horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder.

The woman was reportedly forcing the accused to marry her. The case came to light after the victim’s relatives filed a missing complaint. This prompted the police to swing into action and nab the accused, Anoparam, who has already confessed to committing the crime, India Today reported.

The accused told police that he had thrown the victim’s body parts in a well near Derva village. The dismembered body parts are still being recovered even after 25 days. SDRF and NDRF teams were also roped in for the operation and drone cameras were also used to locate the victim’s body parts.

The victim, Guddi, was a married woman from Balasar village in the Sri Balaji Police Station area of Nagaur district. On January 20, the woman left her maternal home saying that she would go to her in-laws’ place in Mundasar. However, when she was contacted hours later, her mobile phone was switched off.

Two days later, the victim’s relatives approached the police. As the search was on, the police found the woman’s clothes, hair, jaw in bushes behind Kendriya Vidyalaya located on Malwa Road in Nagaur city on January 28.

After it was confirmed that the victim’s apparel was drenched in blood stains, the police registered a murder case and arrested her lover.

Accused Confessed to His Crime

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to cutting the victim’s body into pieces and throwing them away at different locations. He claimed that Guddi pressurised him to marry her and this is the reason behind the crime, according to India Today.

The accused further said that he threw Guddi’s body parts in the K10 wells of Derwa village. However, after days of search, cops couldn’t trace the body. Later, it was discovered that the accused was misleading the police.

The accused’s polygraph test will be conducted in Jaipur.

first published: February 19, 2023, 23:01 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 23:37 IST
