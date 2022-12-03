Shraddha Walkar's Killer Aaftab Poonawalla Does This to Pass Time in Tihar Jail

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who is accused of the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and while in jail, the murder accused reportedly resorts to chess to keep him busy.

Aaftab reportedly spends time plotting chess moves, often in solitary confinement and occasionally spars with two fellow inmates, reports news agency ANI quoting jail authorities.

According to ANI sources, the 28-year-old Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates and they frequently play chess using the chess board available in the cell.

Reports suggest that Aaftab is often spotted keenly observing the chess games of the two other inmates and whenever he gets a chance he plays both the white and black pieces.

Aaftab reportedly plays as a single player and strategises and plays both sides himself, say sources. “The vicious Aaftab is fond of chess and he prepares different strategies and plays the board from both ends," sources told ANI, adding that he is a “good player, in this game of checkmate".

Aaftab shares his cell with two undertrials who have both been accused of theft. Reports suggest that the accused Aaftab does not converse much with his cell mates and just keeps playing chess alone in jail for hours.

Jail sources reportedly said that Aaftab plans his own moves against himself and that is something the Delhi Police have been suspicious of from the very beginning. “Aaftab is very cunning. His every move seems part of a well-planned conspiracy and as if he is playing alone from both ends…" sources told ANI.

A senior officer of the Delhi Police during the course of the investigation is reportedly taking notes of Aaftab’s calculated moves had said, “sometimes it seems that the investigating officer is not us but the accused Aaftab, at whose behest the Delhi Police department is going places, and it is evident in the way the police has got entangled in his already woven story," per ANI.

As per reports, the jail authorities have increased the security outside Aaftab Poonawalla’s jail quarters, and deployed an additional guard outside his barrack, especially after an attack on a jail van ferrying Shraddha’s alleged killer outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi’s Rohini.

28-year-old Aaftab is accused of killing and dismembering Shraddha’s body, stroring the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them is currently in the custody of Delhi Police which is putting together the pieces of the murder.

(With inputs from ANI)

