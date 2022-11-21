Shraddha Walker Case: 3 Weeks After Murder, Aaftab Abruptly Couriered 'Household Items' Including Fridge in 37 Boxes to Mumbai

Three weeks after Aaftab Poonawala murdered Shraddha Walkar — allegedly by sawing her body into 35 pieces — he abruptly moved out from his Vasai flat, and shipped his household items into 37 boxes to Delhi.

The Delhi police team interrogated the owner of the logistics company, ‘Goodluck Packers and Movers,’ who had transported Aftab’s “household items" from Mumbai to Delhi.

Aftab had couriered a consignment of household items that included a fridge, utensils and clothes for Rs 20,000 to a Delhi address in June this year, Govind Yadav, the owner of the company told the police. There were total 37 boxes of Aaftab’s stuff transported.

This comes as a Delhi police team reached the society in Vasai where the duo were staying and recorded statements of three persons. One of the person interviewed, apart from Yadav, is the owner of the flat in Mira Road area near Mumbai where Aaftab’s family members were staying till 15 days ago.

The whereabouts of Aaftab’s family members are currently not known.

In terms of the investigation, Delhi police, after a long search have recovered remains of the skull from the Mehrauli forest. To look for further missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house.

So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains, but the weapon used to chop her body is yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Poonawala to kill his partner.

