'Shraddha Was Cut Into 35 Pieces, I'll Chop You in 70': Maha Man Fakes Identity, Threatens Live-in Partner After Abuse

Even as the country copes with the shocking details of the gruesome murder of Shradhha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, a man allegedly used the murder as a pretext to threaten his live-in parner in Maharashtra’s Dhule.

“If he cut her in 35 pieces, I will cut you into 70," these were the words reportedly used by Arshad Salim Malik to threaten his live-in partner, according to a complaint filed by her on November 29, reports India Today.

According to the woman, her now live-in partner - Arshad Salim Malik had allegedly raped her and threatened her with the video clip of the incident before they decided to be in a live-in relationship, per the India Today report.

The woman reportedly told the police that when she first met Arshad Salim Malik, he had claimed that his name was Harshal Mali. They were living together since July 2021 and that she was earlier married to another man but he died in a road accident in 2019. She also had a child with her ex-husband in 2017.

According to the woman, she found out about her live-in partner’s real identity in July 2021 when the couple prepared an affidavit for their live-in relationship. The woman also accused Malik of forcefully converting her from Hinduism and also alleged that Malik tried to convert the child she had from her previous marriage to Islam as well, according to Maharashtra Times.

She reportedly made several other allegations including that Malik and his father both abused her. She also told the police about an incident when Malik allegedly burned her skin with a silencer after she opposed his idea of conversion.

It is at this time when the woman opposed Malik’s idea of conversion to Islam that Malik threatened the woman with the pretext of Shraddha Walkar’s case and said, “Shraddha was cut into 35 pieces but I will cut you into 70 pieces".

According to local media reports, police have now registered a case against Arshad Salim Malik.

