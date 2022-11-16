Shraddha’s Body Was in Aaftab’s Room All Night, Clothes Disposed of Next Morning | Details of Fateful Day

What exactly happened on the night of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, in Delhi’s Mehrauli? The murder, which took place on May 18, came to light six months later when the 28-year-old call centre employee was arrested on November 12. Gory details of the killing have, however, hit headlines since and sent shockwaves across the country.

Even as a team of Delhi Police visited Poonawala’s residence in Chhatarpur Pahadi, CNN-News18 cracked how events unfolded leading up to the murder on the night of May 18 and the movements of the accused in the next 24 hours.

According to police sources, on May 18, Poonawala and Walkar had yet another heated argument, but this time over household affairs. The couple had entered into another such argument previously, when Walkar had brought up marriage. Poonawala, in fact told police, on that day he wanted to “kill" Shraddha but he could not as she became “too emotional". The next fight, however, proved to be fatal for the woman.

This time, Poonawala lost his temper completely and allegedly strangled Shraddha. The incident took place between 8 pm and 10 pm on May 18.

Sources said Poonawala kept Walkar’s body in the couple’s room all night long. On the day after the murder, on May 19, Poonawala slipped out of the house to buy a knife and a refrigerator. He also threw away the clothes that Shraddha was wearing when he killed her and some of her other belongings into a moving garbage collection truck, similar to those that visit residential colonies early in the morning.

Poonawala then proceeded to chop up her body into 35 pieces and stored them in the brand new refrigerator. Three weeks later, he started the process of dumping her body parts in the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur and other locations in the national capital.

Police said the couple had just moved into the Mehrauli flat on May 14, four days before the fateful night. Both worked at a call centre and were living together for the past year, first in Mumbai and then in Delhi. Since Walkar’s parents did not approve of their inter-faith relationship, the couple moved to Delhi and were living in a hotel for a week before moving into the rented accommodation where the crime took place.

Police seek Poonawala’s narco test

According to officials, police have sought to conduct Poonawala’s narco test but are yet to get permission from the court. Officials said they had recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas that will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team was also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met, they added.

A senior police officer told news agency ANI that there were multiple discrepancies in Poonawala’s statement and, due to this, there was a possibility that investigators will request his mental and psycho-assessment test. “The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

A police official said one of Walkar’s friends, identified as Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. “We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official added.

No remorse on his face: Police

The Walkar family had earlier lodged a missing complaint about Shraddha in Manikpur police station near Mumbai. Poonawala was even called in for questioning twice — once last month and then on November 3.

Aaftab appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when police had called him in for questioning from Manikpur police station, an official said. On both occasions, he told police that Walkar had left his place and they were not staying together, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil told news agency PTI.

“Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both the times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," Patil said.

The official said last month they visited Mehrauli police station in Delhi and questioned Poonawala. But that time too he kept saying the same thing, that he and Walkar were not staying together, and failed to reveal anything more, he said. “We questioned him at the police station in Delhi also for hours, but never got suspicious about him," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

