Shraddha's Hair Strands, Five Knives: Crucial Evidence Recovered by Delhi Police in Mehrauli Murder Probe

The Delhi police has recovered crucial evidence in the Shraddha Walker murder probe as hair strands allegedly belonging to the victim were found during investigation, sources revealed to CNN-News18 on Friday.

Sources in the Delhi police said that the hair strands found during investigation, allegedly belonging to Shraddha Walker, are an important lead and could help with forensic tests including a DNA test.

The evidence is reportedly being sent to the FSL lab for testing. In total, over 35 items, including bones, files, documents and crucial evidence from the crime scene, have been recovered by the police.

Sources also said that if the FSL report is not clear for all recovered items, they will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi for further testing.

Advertisement

Moreover, Shraddha’s two close friends from Maharashtra testified in a Delhi court in Saket on Friday where they stated that Shraddha was unhappy in the relationship and reaffirmed the statement made by Shraddha’s other friends that Aaftab was physically abusive, as per police sources.

They reportedly said that they often tried to intervene and pacify the situation during heated fights between the couple.

The Delhi police also seized five knives from the flat of the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Thursday. However, the saw that was allegedly used by Poonawala to cut Walkar’s body is yet to be recovered, police said as per PTI.

The recovered knives were reportedly sent to FSL for a forensic report to ascertain whether they were used for the crime.

Meanwhile, Poonawala underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi. The second session of his polygraph test started at 12 pm and went on for eight hours, during which he was asked about 40 questions.

Advertisement

The accused had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, on Tuesday. FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma said the accused might be called again on Friday.

Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker earlier this year by strangling her and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, before disposing of them in the nearby forest area.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here