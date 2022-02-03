Shri Ramayana Yatra Train to Start on Feb 22, Not Feb 9; Here's Why

The Indian Railways has decided to change the dates of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Deluxe Train due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The train was scheduled to run from Delhi on February 9 but its date has been extended to February 22 now. More than 50 percent of the seats have been booked on this train.

Given the response of the passengers to this train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to change the date of its running to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the train.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Deluxe Train is operated by IRCTC and in November 2021, it covered its first journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station to Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram via Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and Varanasi. The second journey of the train was scheduled to start on February 9. However, IRCTC has now changed it to February 22 because of Coronavirus.

IRCTC has also made some other changes to this train. Travel days, fares and places have also been increased. In the past, the journey of the Shri Ramayana train used to be of 17 days, but now the journey of the train will be of 20 days. In this, three new religious places associated with Lord Shri Rama have also been added. Now, passengers will also visit Bihar’s Buxar, Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram and Telangana’s Bhadrachalam.

The fare was less due to fewer places and travel time but it has now increased. Now the fare of the first AC will be Rs 1.25 lakh, which was earlier Rs 1.02 lakh. At the same time, the fare of the second AC has gone up to Rs 98000, which was earlier Rs 82000.

The train will provide darshan of many religious places, including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, and Shringverpur. The entire journey will be around 7500 km. Sri Ramayana Yatra train is equipped with many facilities.

It will also have two rail dining restaurants, a modern kitchen car, a foot massager for passengers, a library, clean toilets etc. Shri Ramayana Express tour package includes vegetarian food, tourist sightseeing by buses and accommodation in AC hotels.

