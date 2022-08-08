Shrikant Tyagi Case: 6 Cops Suspended for Laxity, Complainant Provided With 2 Security Officials in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday suspended six police officials for laxity in connection with a case involving absconding Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society.

Tyagi, absconding since Friday night, booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. According to official reports, the woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Additional Director General of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow that efforts are on to nab Tyagi. “The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work," the ADG said. “Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case," Kumar said.

“Efforts are on nab the accused. The UP government and the Director General of Police have made it clear that such incidents won’t be tolerated," he said, adding that human intelligence and technical surveillance are being used to trace Tyagi.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP functionary even as the party denied any links with him, is on the run since Friday night.

(With PTI inputs)

