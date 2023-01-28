Home » News » India » Shringla on Aizawl Visit to Review Preparedness for G20 Meeting

Shringla on Aizawl Visit to Review Preparedness for G20 Meeting

India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1 last year. Over 200 meetings of the influential group will be held in the country across 55 cities

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 12:18 IST

Aizawl, India

G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Aizawl to review the preparedness to host an upcoming G20 meeting, scheduled on March 2, officials said.

He arrived at Lengpui airport on Friday and was received by state Tourism Secretary Manisha Saxena.

Upon his arrival, he inspected the airport and then visited an auditorium of Mizoram University in Tanhril area on the outskirts of Aizawl where the meeting will be held, they said.

He also held a meeting with members of a core team and various sub-committees constituted by the state government to oversee the preparedness to host the meeting.

On Saturday, Shringla will meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga before leaving for Delhi, officials said.

Shringla was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vibhu Nayar and several other officials from the Centre.

Some meetings are also planned to be held in the Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

