Sidhu Has Withdrawn His Resignation, Says Harish Rawat After Meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be continuing as Punjab Congress President as the leader has withdrawn his resignation, party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat said on Friday.

Sidhu has assured Rahul Gandhi that he will continue his work in the party as its Punjab chief, Rawat said. Sidhu on Friday said he has highlighted all his concerns to Rahul Gandhi, which have been accommodated.

>ALSO READ | ‘Blessings in Disguise’: With Sidhu in Delhi, Punjab CM Channi Meets Capt Amarinder

The leader, who has led a bout of party infighting within the Congress in Punjab, had said on Thursday he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her would be acceptable to him.

Advertisement

He had said this after an hour-long meeting with senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters amid indications that he may continue as state Congress chief.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation has yet been taken by the party leadership. He was asked to meet up with the party leadership and he met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat at the party headquarters.

During the meeting, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. Sidhu has recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

ALSO READ | Sidhu Gets His Way? Punjab Congress Chief Acquiesces as ‘Most Demands Accepted’

After the meeting, Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab, and he would abide by it.

“I have raised my concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the party high command and I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab," he said.

“I always consider them supreme and will follow every direction given by them," Sidhu told reporters. Senior party leaders said a final decision on Sidhu’s resignation would be taken by Friday and there would be clarity on the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.