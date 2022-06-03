'Sidhu Moose Wala Killed Our Brother, So I Murdered Him': Gangster Sachin Bishnoi's 'Confession' Call to News18

Sachin Bishnoi, who is allegedly a part of the gang of the jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, a suspect in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, in an exclusive ‘call’ to News18, confessed to the act and said he had killed the Punjabi singer and termed it an act of ‘revenge’.

Sachin Bishnoi made a virtual call to News18 India from an account that showed his display picture. He had earlier posted a picture with a gun, ‘taking responsibility’ in the murder.

Sachin, in the reported call, said “he had killed Sidhu with his own hands". When asked whether the act was meant to be a publicity stunt, the gangster said it was instead an act of revenge as Moose Wala had gotten their ‘brother Vicky Middukhera’ aka Vikramjit Singh Middukhera killed.

The Youth Akali Dal leader, aged 33, was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.

Sachin said the “gangsters caught in the case belonged to the Kaushal gang and all had revealed Moose Wala’s name".

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. A gangster called Goldie Brar had also claimed responsibility in the murder. When asked about this, Sachin said, “He is our brother. His brother was also murdered by these people."

Sachin, on how the sophisticated weapons used to fire at Moose Wala were acquired, refused to reveal their origin. “We don’t tell their names, we have more dangerous weapons, which people must have seen in Hollywood movies," he said.

He issued a ‘warning’, and alleged that Moose Wala’s gang had threatened to kill Mankirat Aulakh within two days. “But threatening doesn’t do anything. There are those who do nothing, but we are going to kill the other gang members soon," he said.

Mankirat Aulakh is a Punjabi singer who has also allegedly received death threats after the killing of Moose Wala.

However, the gangster refused to reveal his ‘next target’, saying the information would be out ‘soon’.

