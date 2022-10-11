Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Cops Arrest Trio for Facilitating Accused Deepak Tinu’s Great Escape

Even as the fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, continues to evade law enforcement agencies, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three men involved in facilitating his escape from the custody of Mansa cops on October 2.

The arrested accused are Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana. Kohli, who owned a gym, is a drug dealer, said police.

Police have also recovered from them a Skoda car used for the escape.

Advertisement

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that an ongoing investigation revealed that the three were close associates of Tinu, following which the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested them.

KOHLI MET TINU IN JAIL

The DGP said on October 1, Tinu directed Kohli to send a woman associate. Consequently, Rajveer Singh and his accomplice Gagandeep Khaira brought their woman aide from Zirakpur and dropped her near the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Mansa, along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli.

The search for Khaira is on.

The DGP said that Kohli met Tinu in Kapurthala Jail, where they were together for two years. Kohli was released on bail in 2021. He then joined Tinu’s other-based associates indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, said police.

ALSO READ | Moose Wala ‘Killer’ Escapes: Mansa CIA Incharge Facilitated Gangster’s Meet with Girlfriend at Official House

Advertisement

The police have already arrested in-charge of CIA Mansa, Sub Inspector Pritpal Singh, who was responsible for Tinu’s custody.

Meanwhile, a four-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala range MS Chhina is conducting a day-to-day investigation into this case and all culprits will be arrested soon, Yadav said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here