Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: In Crackdown on Terror Gangs, NIA Raids Underway at 50 Locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids across 50 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said on Monday.

The raids in Punjab, Haryana and other locations are part of the investigation in two cases registered by Delhi Police Special Cell against Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates and rival gang of Davinder Bambiha and his associates.

Recently, the cases were transferred from the Delhi Police to the NIA for further investigation as sections of UAPA were invoked in these cases.

The central agency is conducting raids in around 25 locations in Punjab including 2 in Chandigarh. It is also conducting searches in Najafgarh area of Delhi.

The gangsters, linked to Moose Wala’s murder, used cyber space and social media to publicise their act and create fear in public, sources told CNN-News18. “These criminals were raising funds through extortions, criminal intimidation and smuggling. The money was also used to finance terror activities and recruit impressionable youth in their gangs in order to escalate such activities," they said.

