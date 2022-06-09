Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Red-corner Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued by Interpol against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

The 27-year-old singer was shot dead last month by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Delhi Police on Wednesday said jailed gangster Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Moose Wala and at least five people were involved in the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, on Thursday refuted claims that the Punjab Police had sought a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar from the central agency ten days before the murder of the singer.

The Punjab police had on Wednesday claimed that it had forwarded a proposal on May 19 to the CBI for the issuance of a Red Notice for the Canada-based key accused to pave way for his extradition. The CBI, however, claimed the proposal for issuance of RCN against Brar was received on May 30 at 12:25 PM from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police via e-mail a day after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

Bishnoi told investigators that his gang’s members, including Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moose Wala, police officials said on June 3. According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year, which led to a “rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of the singer. Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

