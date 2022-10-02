Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Escapes Police Custody

Deepak Tinu, one of the accused behind the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, escaped from CIA’s grip, sources said on Sunday. Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and was one of the persons involved in planning Moose Wala’s killing. Punjab police is conducting a search operation to nab Deepak Tinu.

As per reports, he was brought on remand from Punjab’s Kapurthala jail to Mansa. His last conversation with Lawrence Bishnoi took place on May 27, two days before Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa.

Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG told PTI.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa when he was driving his car on May 29, 2022. Investigations later revealed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has the prime accused behind the planning.

A day before the attack, the Punjab government had pulled security cover for over 400 individuals, including Moose Wala, in a bid to clamp down on VIP culture.

Moose Wala started off as a Punjabi songwriter before a hit song in 2017 kicked off his singing career. He joined the Congress party earlier this year, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in March.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here