Punjab: 4 Gangsters Shot Dead in Encounter Between Moose Wala's Suspected Killers & Police

An encounter broke out on Wednesday morning in Amritsar between the Punjab Police and the gangsters believed to be involved in the killing of the singer Sidhu Moose Wala. All four gangsters were shot dead during the exchange of fire in Hoshiar Nagar village near the Attari border.

Of these, two gangsters were identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa, who the Punjab Police had identified through CCTV footage and were at large in alleged connection with Moose Wala’s murder case. A CCTV footage recently surfaced showing both of them riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21.

Gunshots were heard from the site where the accused were thought to be hiding. A heavy police force was deployed in the village, the area was cordoned off and the locals were told to stay indoors. A video journalist named Sikander Mattu of a private media channel has received injured by the bullet of gangsters.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moose Wala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. Moosewala, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP leader Vijay Singla.

Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala.

Moose Wala was touted as a youth icon and an “international figure" by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. His mother is a Sarpanch of Moosa village in Mansa district while his father is an ex-serviceman.

Though Moose Wala faced criticism from several quarters for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in his songs, he has a considerable fan following among the youth. He was also booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song “Sanju". He had earned the wrath of Sikh organisations for allegedly hurting their sentiments by using “objectionable" words against Mai Bhago, a Sikh warrior who fought against Mughals.

