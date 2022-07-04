Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Shooters Celebrate, Flaunt Guns Inside Vehicle in Chilling Video | WATCH

In a chilling video that has gone viral, the men accused of killing popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala can be seen brandishing firearms inside a moving vehicle. The five accused – Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, and Deepak – are seen celebrating, apparently after committing the crime, by flaunting their weapons with Punjabi music blaring in the background.

All the five men are seen smiling at the camera in the video, which was found on the mobile phone of one of the shooters. Police found the video when the phone of 18-year-old Sirsa, who was arrested late on Sunday from Delhi, was scanned. It was posted on his Instagram handle, which has been deleted now.

Sirsa and Bhiwani were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police. With this, five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Both belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance.

According to police, Sirsa was the one who shot at Moose Wala from close range. Bhiwani, meanwhile, was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters. A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of the Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference, special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said, “Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently. On Sunday, around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit who shot at Moose Wala from close range. His associate Sachin Bhiwani was also arrested."

Police seized a 9-mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30-mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card from the two accused. Last month, the special cell arrested three people — Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), Kashish (24) and Keshav Kumar (29) — including two shooters, in connection with the murder case.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

(With PTI inputs)

